Why you should be skeptical of Tom Steyer 2020

(CNN) Businessman and activist Tom Steyer has entered 2020 presidential race, after originally saying he wouldn't run.

Now, no one in their right mind would dismiss a billionaire who is willing to spend gobs of money on his own candidacy. He could influence the race significantly, even if he doesn't come close to winning it.

Still, it's important to point out the uphill battle Steyer is facing in a field of more than 20 Democratic candidates, from polling to the host of liberals he's facing in the primary.

Steyer polls poorly

There are no recent polls asking voter opinions of Steyer. However, the polling prior to Steyer originally saying he was going to stay out of the presidential race isn't encouraging.