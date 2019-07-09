UK opposition calls for second vote on Brexit deal, but skepticism abounds

London (CNN) The United Kingdom's opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has called on the country's next Prime Minister to put their Brexit plan to a second referendum, adding that his Labour party would campaign for the country to remain in the European Union.

Corbyn's announcement on Tuesday follows weeks of consultations with trade unions -- traditional stakeholders in the Labour party -- in an attempt to get wide support for a shift in the party's Brexit policy.

However, his statement stopped short of calling for a second referendum in all cases.

Corbyn, who has long come under fire from Remainers in his own party for what they perceive as his ambiguous stance on Brexit, announced that: "Whoever becomes the new Prime Minister should put their deal, or No Deal, back to the people in a public vote."

"In those circumstances, Labour would campaign for Remain against either No Deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs," he added in a tweet