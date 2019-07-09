Heidi Legg is director of Special Projects at The Harvard Kennedy School. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

Over the past several years, billionaires have been collecting legacy journalism titles, namely beloved newspapers. At first, many of us in journalism were wary that this would stifle a free press, blur the line between editorial and ownership, and ruin what historian Jill Lepore recently referred to as "the taproot of modern journalism."

So, what is new? Today, when so many newspapers are struggling to barely hang on, buyers are digitally savvy, often live in the city where the paper is published and appear to care about democracy.

The same year Bezos bought the Post, Red Sox owners John and Linda Henry bought The Boston Globe for $70 million. At the time, this legacy paper had a strong local delivery market, owned one of the earliest digital news sites, Boston.com, and newly launched BostonGlobe.com. Since then, the Henrys experimented heavily with digital, and today the paper has more digital subscribers than print. It is one of the leading local newspaper transformations into digital alongside The Los Angeles Times and The Star Tribune.

Minnesota businessman, sports team owner and former Republican senator Glen Taylor purchased The Star Tribune for $100 million in 2014, and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased The Los Angeles Times and all its holdings for $500 million in 2018.

Seeing a digital turnaround by Bezos at The Washington Post, more of the techno class arrived. Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs , purchased a majority stake in The Atlantic through her foundation, The Emerson Collective, from David Bradley, who bought the magazine for $10 million in 1999. Salesforce founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff followed, buying Time for $190 million. Pennsylvania cable giant Gerry Lenfes t was the first of this buying frenzy to place his 2014 purchase of the Philadelphia Inquirer and all of its holdings into a for-profit trust. It stipulates that all profits must be reinvested into the company to sustain its growth. Before he died, Lenfest also endowed and created the Lenfest Institute for Journalism with $40 million and tasked it with solving the local news model in a digital age.

Other tech billionaires have also invested without buying a title. Craig Newmark, who founded Craigslist and the Craig Newmark School of Journalism, has donated $95 million to journalism efforts, including the newly named Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY and the Craig Newmark Center for Journalism Ethics and Security at the Columbia School of Journalism.

Protecting an independent free press has long been a tenet of the industry. Many of us worried that journalism ethics would fall by the wayside when the billionaire class showed up. But fortunately, over the past seven years, the billionaire transformers are looking a whole heck of a lot more benevolent than the tech giants in how they are committed to transforming the local news outlets directly with investments in technology and editorial might.

Hawkish journalists have been paying close attention to the editorial decisions at both The Boston Globe and The Washington Post when a story that may conflict with the owners' personal gains or friendships emerges.

The Globe ran the tawdry story about Robert Kraft, a powerful fellow sports team owner of the Patriots in Boston, related to alleged sex-trafficking, and continues to dig on the shooting of Red Sox legend Big Papi in the Dominican Republic. Marty Baron, editor-in-chief of the Washington Post, has said that Bezos has never meddled with its coverage.

Today, the rush to own a legacy title will be remembered as a turning point for the dying American publishing industry that defined much of the 20th century. This urgent infusion into digital transformation has begun to show signs of a pulse. Many of the billionaire-owned titles have doubled down on digital and are showing digital subscriber growth. The digital subscribers are tiny compared to the market opportunity, but they are beginning to convert. The Boston Globe has 120,000 digital subscribers, The Minneapolis Star Tribune has 62,000 digital-only subscribers, The LA Times has 170,000, The Philadelphia Inquirer has 32,000, The Seattle Times has 40,000, while The Washington Post emerges as a national paper with 1.5 million subscribers from across the country and The New York Times remains the goal post at 3.5 million.