Israeli embassy in Brazil mocked for censoring photo of ambassador eating lobster

(CNN) The Israeli embassy in Brazil drew online mockery Sunday after tweeting a photo of ambassador Yossi Shelley and President Jair Bolsonaro eating lunch, with what appeared to be a lobster main course crudely censored.

Social media users pointed out that the translucent black scribble failed to conceal the meal, pillorying the apparent attempt to hide the Israeli diplomat's consumption of the non-kosher shellfish.

Shelley and Bolsonaro met for lunch before attending the Copa America soccer final between Brazil and Peru, the embassy tweeted, and later celebrated with the winning Brazilian team.

Some Twitter users mocked the badly censored image with their own edited photos, with several adding the lobster emoji to Shelley and Bolsonaro's plates. Others questioned why the Israeli embassy didn't simply crop the image, while one added a similar black scribble to screenshots of news articles about Bolsonaro, following his recent remarks about the Holocaust.

The Israeli embassy in Brazil told CNN it did not wish to comment.

Read More