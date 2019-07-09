Swiss aerial display team performs over wrong festival after losing its way

(CNN) An aerial display team using old-fashioned map navigation mistakenly performed over the wrong festival in Switzerland last weekend.

The Patrouille Suisse -- part of the Swiss Air Force -- had been due to put on a demonstration honoring the centenary of the Swiss aviation pioneer Oskar Bider, but instead treated visitors at a nearby yodeling festival to the high-flying display.

The website of the country's armed forces describes the Patrouille Suisse as showcasing the "performance capacity, precision and operational readiness of the Swiss Air Force."

But it was a lack of GPS and outdated instruments left that left the forces red-faced on Saturday.

The fleet -- the Swiss equivalent of Britain's Red Arrows and the USA's Blue Angels -- were expected in Langenbruck, a municipality in north-western Switzerland that was the birthplace of Bider, the first aviator to cross the Alps in both directions.

