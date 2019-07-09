Breaking News

Olympic swimmer saves drowning man in Sardinia

By Amy Woodyatt and Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

Updated 7:59 AM ET, Tue July 9, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini saved the life of a man who was drowning off a Sardinian beach.
Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini saved the life of a man who was drowning off a Sardinian beach.

(CNN)Former world champion and Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini saved the life of a man who was drowning off a Sardinian beach, according to an eyewitness.

The bather got into trouble while attempting to chase a swan float that had been carried away by the wind, Marco Bencivenga, a newspaper director holidaying on the Italian island, told CNN.
The man's friends saw that he needed help and began shouting and waving to get the attention of lifeguards, who rushed to deploy a rescue boat.
Migrant rescue ship arrives in Italian port in defiance of Salvini
Migrant rescue ship arrives in Italian port in defiance of Salvini
But Magnini, who was bathing nearby, was closer and quickly reached the struggling swimmer, keeping his head above the water until lifeguards arrived, said Bencivenga.
    Magnini, who retired from professional swimming in 2017, is an Olympic bronze medalist, and won 100 meter freestyle golds at the 2005 and 2007 world championships.
    Read More
    Former world champion and Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini reached the swimmer and kept his head above water until lifeguards arrived.
    Former world champion and Olympic swimmer Filippo Magnini reached the swimmer and kept his head above water until lifeguards arrived.
    Magnini told Bencivenga that the bather had been in great difficulty -- scared, swallowing seawater and unable to speak.
    The swimmer said it wasn't easy to lift the man onto the raft so he helped him onto a double airbed that other bathers had nearby.
    The Sicilian ghost town that refuses to die
    The Sicilian ghost town that refuses to die
    Magnini then dragged the airbed to the shore with the help of lifeguards and the man's friends.
      Once they reached dry land the man received medical treatment and taken to hospital, where he was later dismissed, said Bencivenga, who is the director of the Provincia de Cremona newspaper in the Lombardy region of Italy.
      "I only did what I had to do," Magnini said, according to Bencivenga.