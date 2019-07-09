YouTube is finally coming to select Fire TV streaming devices and televisions

Fire TV customers are finally getting what they've been asking for: streaming access to YouTube. The YouTube app is arriving natively on several Fire TV devices today.

Before this, there wasn't a YouTube app on Amazon's streaming boxes. Instead, you had to open up the built-in web browser and search for YouTube.com ---- it worked, but it was super clunky and not user-friendly experience.

Starting today, however, you can access the YouTube app on select Fire TV, and the app even supports Alexa voice control. This news is made even better if you pair a 4K television with a 4K Fire TV, which allows viewers to stream YouTube videos in 4K HDR. This means you'll get the sharpest picture quality possible with a fast refresh rate. (Note, this is dependent on the upload quality of the video and your home entertainment setup.)

All in all, a native YouTube app is welcome news and sits nicely alongside the many other supported streaming services. In the coming months, more devices will get the YouTube app. But in the meantime, here are all the devices that support it:

Fire TV Stick($39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick 4K ($49.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

Fire TV Cube($119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Edition by Toshiba (starting at $139.99, originally $180; amazon.com)

Fire TV Edition by Insignia (starting at $99.99, originally $150; amazon.com)

Fire TV Edition by Element

Fire TV Edition by Westinghouse

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.