Colorful phone accessories your iPhone or Android needs

Whether you're in the iPhone camp, on team Android, or fall somewhere in between, no matter what kind of cellphone you have, you want it to look cool and stay safe. Luckily, the cellphone accessories market is popping, and one of the best places to get the newest and sleekest items is Walmart.

Walmart's selection of products is huge. You can shop by category, brand, phone type and more. The options seem endless, which means narrowing down your choices can be pretty overwhelming. But we've got you covered. We've combed through Walmart's massive catalog of items to highlight some of our favorites.

You know you can't leave home without your phone, so treat it right and look good doing it with these items.

1. PopSockets ($9.99; walmart.com)

Quit letting that phone slip out of your hands. Grab one of these PopSockets instead. The collapsible grip/stand comes in all manner of colors and designs, so find what works for you and then hold on tight!

2. Commuter Wallet (Starting at $33.94; walmart.com)

Shoving your phone in your back pocket is so last year. Eliminate that bulge (and the danger of butt-dialing) with this thoughtfully designed wallet. It has a sleeve for your cellphone that includes a built-in power bank, so you can charge your phone while you're on the move.

3. OtterBox Symmetry Case (Starting at $19.99; walmart.com)

If you like the look of your iPhone and don't want to cover it up but still want to protect it, this clear case from OtterBox will do the trick. The case is built with OtterBox Certified Drop+ Protection and is scratch-resistant.

4. Folio Card Case (Starting at $12.97; walmart.com)

This book-like folio-style case closes over your Samsung Galaxy phone using a magnetic catch and has room for four cards. The phone case can be detached from the card folio to function on its own, and it can also fold into a stand.

5. AirPods with Charging Case ($159; walmart.com)

If you haven't picked up a pair of AirPods yet, now's the time. The latest model was recently released and includes a charging case and easy-to-set-up technology to make hands-free talking and wire-free listening your new reality.

6. Lifeproof Fre Case ($41.99; walmart.com)

Add a pop of color and protect your iPhone from the elements with this Lifeproof case designed to measure up to any adventure you choose. Waterproof, snowproof, drop-resistant, shockproof, you name it, this case has been tested for it and passed with flying colors.

7. 360° Rotatable Sports Armband (Starting at $12.99, originally $29.99; walmart.com)

Even when you're in full activity mode, you've got to have your phone with you. Keep it out of your hands and pockets, but still completely accessible, with this adjustable armband that fits just about any phone and rotates 360 degrees. It's designed with a breathable fabric, so sweat won't disrupt the fit or function.