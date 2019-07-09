(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Billionaire Tom Steyer said he's running for US president. He's known for his TV ads calling for Trump's impeachment.
-- Ross Perot, the billionaire tycoon who mounted two unsuccessful third-party US presidential campaigns, has died. He was 89.
-- British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called President Donald Trump's criticism of the UK ambassador to the US "disrespectful and wrong."
-- A young boy was caught on video begging his dad not to call the police on a black man.
-- An 8-month-old died and several children were hospitalized when a Nashville apartment caught on fire while the mothers were out at a night club.
-- The Marriott hotel chain faces $124 million fine for a data breach that exposed 339 million guest records globally.
-- Serena Williams was fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon practice court in June.
-- A Fox News host said the political activism and outspokenness of members of the US Women's National Team is hurting their case for equal pay.
-- A gender reveal celebration in Australia went horribly wrong when a car went up in flames.
-- Burger King just added crunchy tacos to their menu. Find out why here.