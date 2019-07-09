Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter

(CNN) Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzúa, quit abruptly on Tuesday, with a letter of resignation that appeared highly critical of the current administration, and raised questions about the president's much-vaunted promise to reduce corruption.

He tweeted a copy of the letter -- addressed to Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador -- which suggested that the current administration's policymaking was not "based on evidence" or "free of extremism."

"There were a lot of discrepancies in economic matters," the letter read.

"Some of those because this administration has made public policy decisions without enough support. I am convinced that all economic policy must be carried out based on evidence, taking care of the diverse effects these decisions can have and they must be free of all extremism. However, during my time I did not find this was the case."

Agradezco la oportunidad de haber podido servir a México. pic.twitter.com/aaa2cIa9uI — Carlos Urzúa (@CarlosUrzuaSHCP) July 9, 2019

Urzúa also suggested that some appointments within the administration had been made for the wrong reasons. "I find it unacceptable the imposition of officials who have no Public Treasury knowledge. This was motivated by influential figures of the current government with a patent conflict of interest," he wrote.

Read More