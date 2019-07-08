A female baby Southern Resident Killer Whale has been born. This is good news since only 76 such whales are left

(CNN) A baby orca, likely born May 24, 2019, is a girl, researchers confirmed.

The mother and baby are part of the southern resident killer whale population, also known as orcas. The baby's appearance is particularly good news since only 76 of these endangered whales are left. Births in recent years have been overwhelmingly male.

The orca population is a large extended family made up of three social groups, which are called pods. Orcas are comprised of J, K and L pods. The mother and baby appeared in inland waters off San Juan Island, Washington, for the first time in more than two months.

The new mother was seen swimming in circles with her new calf and three other young females. Researchers were able to confirm the baby whale's gender when the orca popped to the surface with its underside exposed.

The Center for Whale Research said it appears the whales were showing off the new addition to the population.

