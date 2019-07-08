A guide to partying like the USWNT

(CNN)Even after partying in France after their second-straight World Cup victory, the US Women's National Team kept the turn up going upon arriving on American soil Monday evening.
How do these master partiers keep going? We analyzed their strategies for you.
Step 1: Put on your best sweatpants and sunglasses; you're gonna need them
Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are clearly professionals at this. This isn't their first rodeo. They know that comfort is always the best move for prime partying.
Step 2: Break out the champagne
Yes, this is footage of multiple players exiting the plane, champagne glasses in hand. A must-have at any party, for sure.
Step 3: Queue up a bomb playlist
The USWNT's party playlist includes "We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions" by Queen and "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled. Basically, if it's about winning and you can belt it at the top of your lungs, it's a fit.
And there you have it, a party guide from the party masters themselves. From the looks of it, this party could keep on raging across the country.