A guide to partying like the USWNT

(CNN) Even after partying in France after their second-straight World Cup victory, the US Women's National Team kept the turn up going upon arriving on American soil Monday evening.

How do these master partiers keep going? We analyzed their strategies for you.

Step 1: Put on your best sweatpants and sunglasses; you're gonna need them

Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are clearly professionals at this. This isn't their first rodeo. They know that comfort is always the best move for prime partying.

Step 2: Break out the champagne

