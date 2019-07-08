(CNN) An American toddler fell to her death on Sunday from the deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a spokesman for the local Port Authority said.

The 18-month-old girl was playing with her grandfather in a dining hall on deck 11 of the Freedom of the Seas , Port Authority spokesman José Carmona said. The dining area has large windows, and one pane was open.

The grandfather sat the girl in the window and lost his balance, and the girl fell to her death. "Sadly, she died on impact," Carmona said.

The toddler's father is a police officer in South Bend, Indiana, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department tweeted "its sincerest condolences" to the officer and his family "during this difficult time following the tragic loss of their child while in Puerto Rico." The department also asked the community to pray for and to respect the privacy of the entire family.

The girl had traveled to San Juan from the mainland with her parents, siblings and four grandparents. They had recently boarded the ship, which can carry more than 4,500 passengers, including crew.

