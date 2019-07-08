(CNN) An American toddler fell to her death on Sunday from the deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a spokesman for the local Port Authority said.

The 18-month-old girl was playing with her grandfather in a dining hall on deck 11 of the Freedom of the Seas , Port Authority spokesman José Carmona said. The dining area has large windows, and one pane was open.

The grandfather sat the girl in the window and lost his balance, and the girl fell to her death. "Sadly, she died on impact," Carmona said.

The girl had traveled to San Juan from the mainland with her parents, siblings and four grandparents. They had recently boarded the ship, which can carry more than 4,500 passengers, including crew.

The ship was scheduled to depart for a weeklong voyage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday; the fall happened about 5 p.m., according to Carmona.

