The US wants to start dumping rat poison on these islands. It will help the birds, scientists say

(CNN) About 27 miles west of San Francisco, the Farallon Islands host a plethora of wildlife, including some of the largest seabird populations, five kinds of marine mammals and rare species like the Farallon arboreal salamander.

But they're also home to another animal scientists are proposing to get rid of -- mice.

The rodents were introduced to the island nearly 200 years ago and have since "led to long-term ecological damage," according to a report presented to the California Coastal Commission by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Their numbers on the island are among the highest recorded on any other island in the world, the service said.

So scientists want to throw nearly 3,000 pounds of rodent bait Brodifacoum-25D -- a poison -- to completely eradicate the mice.

