(CNN) An associate sorting donations at a Goodwill in Tuscon, Arizona, came across a Purple Heart medal in a box of housewares.

Now Goodwill is looking for the recipient's family to reunite them with the prestigious medal.

The medal engraved with the name "Nick D'Amelio, Jr." along with "S2C, USN" was found mid June. According to military records, D'Amelio was a seaman second class who served in the US Navy and went missing in action when the USS Little sank in the Solomon Islands on September 5, 1942, during WWII.

"It's important that we get it to the right family," Judith Roman Bucasas, director of marketing of Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, told CNN. "This guy didn't get to make it back home."

A year after the USS Little sank, D'Amelio was declared dead and memorialized in Walls of the Missing at The Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines. He was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.

