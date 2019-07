A high school principal is reassigned after writing that he couldn't say the Holocaust was 'a factual, historical event'

(CNN) The principal at a Florida high school is being reassigned to a position with the school district after revelations that he wrote emails to a parent that seemed to cast doubt on the historical veracity of the Holocaust.

"It is out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School that School District Administration has decided to reassign Principal William Latson effective immediately," the School District of Palm Beach County wrote in a statement.

In April 2018, a parent reached out to William Latson, the principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, with a question about how the school handles the Holocaust in its curriculum.

"I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee," Latson responded, according to the school district.

The Palm Beach Post published the excerpts from the emails on Friday after obtaining them via an open records request.

Read More