A pageant contestant who was also a pilot died after crash landing a plane

(CNN) An 18-year-old pageant contestant who was also a pilot died after crashing her plane while practicing takeoffs and landings in a golf course Saturday.

Lake Little, of Starkville, Mississippi, was practicing "touch and go" takeoffs and landings in a single-engine plane when she crashed on the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Mississippi, according to University of Mississippi spokesman Rod Guajardo.

Little was a licensed private pilot flying a plane affiliated with the Civil Air Patrol, Guajardo said in a statement.

The teen suffered serious burns in the fiery crash and was airlifted to a Memphis-area trauma center where she succumbed to her injuries Saturday, according to Guajardo.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have responded to the scene of the crash and will determine what happened, he said.

