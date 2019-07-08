(CNN) A Florida man allegedly pretending to be a police officer pulled over the wrong car.

Barry Lee Hastings Jr., was driving a black vehicle with white and amber lights late Thursday night when he spotted the car of an off-duty Lee County sheriff's deputy and activated emergency lights, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Hastings told the deputy he needed to "slow down."

The deputy twice asked Hastings for his credentials. Hastings responded that he was "a law enforcement officer and his credentials were at the office," the sheriff's office said.

"He told the deputy he could follow him back to the 'station' so he could obtain and show him his credentials," the sheriff's office said..

