Four people died in a trailer fire. A suspect was found at a campsite hours later

(CNN) A Washington state man is in police custody on four counts of murder and one count of arson after "four sets of remains, which appear to be a mother and her three small children" were found in a burned-out trailer, Port Angeles police said in a Facebook post.

Matthew Wetherington of Port Angeles was arrested after he was seen running from the scene of the deadly blaze around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

The 34-year old was found camping in the woods of Lincoln Park in Port Angeles, about 85 miles northwest of Seattle, hours later, police said.

A previous booking photo of Matthew Wetherington who was arrested on charges of murder and arson.

A woman, also 34, and three children ages 5 to 9 were initially unaccounted for after a fire engulfed their home at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park, a Facebook post from police said.

The bodies were eventually removed from the trailer but have not yet been formally identified by the coroner.

