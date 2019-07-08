Flash flood emergency issued for Washington D.C. metro area

(CNN) A flash flood emergency has been issued for the Washington D.C. metro area until 11:15 a.m. by the National Weather Service.

In the last hour alone, some spots just west of the nation's capital have seen over 3 inches of rain, especially along the Potomac River.

Areas of concern include the Great Falls, Virginia, area and southeastern Montgomery County, Maryland.

Extremely heavy rain continues to fall over much of the area, including the District of Columbia.

Storms are also affecting airports, with traffic heading to Reagan National stopped on the ground. Departure delays by more than one hour have been reported.

Read More