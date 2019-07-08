A dancing cockatoo named Snowball learned 14 moves all by his little bird self, researchers say

(CNN) Snowball can headbang, vogue and body roll as well as, if not better than, any rhythmically inclined human. Never mind he's covered in feathers.

The sulphur-crested cockatoo broke big on YouTube in 2007 for his toe-tapping, head-bobbing performance to the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody." But after spending a decade studying his wide repertoire of bangs, hops and lifts, researchers suggest that parrots and humans share a tendency to dance when the music moves them.

Ever the entertainer, Snowball performed 14 unique dances when prompted by music, according to findings published Monday in Current Biology. It's evidence that some birds are capable of sophisticated cognitive control and a level of creativity previously unseen in other species.

The study follows a 2009 paper that found a head-bobbing Snowball possessed an advanced musical beat perception compared to other animals that synchronize rhythms for mating purposes, like frogs or crickets.

Researchers weren't able to rule out then whether Snowball had imitated the movements of his human owners or if he could adjust his head-bops to different tempos. Toe-tapping and head-banging are characteristic of parrot mating rituals, so it was difficult to draw any conclusions about the cognitive implications, study author Aniruddh Patel told CNN.

