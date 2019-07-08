Breaking News

Watch Alex Morgan twerk in the locker room after the US win

By Leah Asmelash and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Mon July 8, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

USWNT star Alex Morgan scored five goals against Thailand and one against England.
USWNT star Alex Morgan scored five goals against Thailand and one against England.

(CNN)The US Women's National Soccer Team just won their second-straight World Cup, and they're ready to party.

After a month of soccer and just after they scored twice against the Netherlands to take home the trophy, the team was ready to finally let loose.
Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris posted videos on her Instagram Stories after Sunday's big win, mainly of the team getting lit and dancing their butts off.
And no one was dancing harder than star forward Alex Morgan, who scored five goals against Thailand and one against England during the tournament.
    "Oh, dear, oh, dear, she's dirty!" Harris is heard saying in the video.