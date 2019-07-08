An exotic-looking orange bird turned out to be a seagull covered in curry

(CNN) An exotic-looking bright orange bird was rescued by a wildlife hospital after people saw him on the side of a highway.

It was unclear what was wrong with the feathery phoenix and animal rescuers were not sure what to expect at first.

"This is one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!" declared a Facebook post from Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital , where the bird was taken.

According to the hospital in Buckingham Shire, UK, the bird had somehow doused himself in curry or tumeric, which prevented him from flying properly.

Vinny, named by veterinary workers in honor of the Vindaloo curry he was covered in, had a "pungent smell" but was otherwise healthy, the hospital said.

