Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth takes a swing during the 1934 All-Star Game. The game was played at the Polo Grounds in New York.
Irving Haberman/IH Images/Getty Images

Vintage photos of baseball's All-Star Game

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Mon July 12, 2021

Major League Baseball's best take the field Tuesday for the annual All-Star Game, continuing a tradition that started in 1933.

That first All-Star Game was only meant to be a one-time event, part of the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago.

But it was so successful that they brought it back the next year. And then the year after that.

Now it's lovingly referred to as the Midsummer Classic, and all-star games have spread to almost every professional sports league in North America.

Joe DiMaggio, right, congratulates Ted Williams after Williams' ninth-inning homer won the All-Star Game for the American League in 1941.
AP
American League manager Connie Mack, left, and National League manager John McGraw play a sandlot "hand-over-hand" game to determine which team would bat first in the 1933 All-Star Game.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
US President Franklin D. Roosevelt throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the All-Star Game in Washington in 1937. Many Presidents have thrown out the first pitch at the All-Star Game.
Universal Images Group via Getty
Future Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, left, and Mickey Mantle talk before the All-Star Game in Baltimore in 1958. That year, both were leading their respective leagues in home runs.
Pictorial Parade/Getty Images
Pete Rose collides with catcher Ray Fosse as he scores the winning run in the 12th inning of the 1970 All-Star Game. Both players were injured. Rose was criticized by some for playing so aggressively in an exhibition game.
AP
Willie Mays slides into home during the 1964 All-Star Game at New York's Shea Stadium. Mays holds the career record for most All-Star hits (23) and stolen bases (six).
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
In 1949, black players took part in the All-Star Game for the first time. The first four players, from left, were Roy Campanella, Larry Doby, Don Newcombe and Jackie Robinson.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images