Irving Haberman/IH Images/Getty Images Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth takes a swing during the 1934 All-Star Game. The game was played at the Polo Grounds in New York. Vintage photos of baseball's All-Star Game

Irving Haberman/IH Images/Getty Images Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth takes a swing during the 1934 All-Star Game. The game was played at the Polo Grounds in New York.

Major League Baseball's best take the field Tuesday for the annual All-Star Game, continuing a tradition that started in 1933.

That first All-Star Game was only meant to be a one-time event, part of the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago.

But it was so successful that they brought it back the next year. And then the year after that.

Now it's lovingly referred to as the Midsummer Classic, and all-star games have spread to almost every professional sports league in North America.