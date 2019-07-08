Breaking News
Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth takes a swing during the 1934 All-Star Game. The game was played at the Polo Grounds in New York.
Irving Haberman/IH Images/Getty Images

Vintage photos of baseball's All-Star Game

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Mon July 8, 2019

Major League Baseball's best take the field Tuesday for the annual All-Star Game, continuing a tradition that started in 1933.

That first All-Star Game was only meant to be a one-time event, part of the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago.

But it was so successful that they brought it back the next year. And then the year after that.

Now it's lovingly referred to as the Midsummer Classic, and all-star games have spread to almost every professional sports league in North America.

Joe DiMaggio, right, congratulates Ted Williams after Williams' ninth-inning homer won the All-Star Game for the American League in 1941.
AP
American League manager Connie Mack, left, and National League manager John McGraw play a sandlot "hand-over-hand" game to determine which team would bat first in the 1933 All-Star Game.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
US President Franklin D. Roosevelt throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the All-Star Game in Washington in 1937. Many Presidents have thrown out the first pitch at the All-Star Game.
Universal Images Group via Getty
Future Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, left, and Mickey Mantle talk before the All-Star Game in Baltimore in 1958. That year, both were leading their respective leagues in home runs.
Pictorial Parade/Getty Images
Pete Rose collides with catcher Ray Fosse as he scores the winning run in the 12th inning of the 1970 All-Star Game. Both players were injured. Rose was criticized by some for playing so aggressively in an exhibition game.
AP
Willie Mays slides into home during the 1964 All-Star Game at New York's Shea Stadium. Mays holds the career record for most All-Star hits (23) and stolen bases (six).
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
In 1949, black players took part in the All-Star Game for the first time. The first four players, from left, were Roy Campanella, Larry Doby, Don Newcombe and Jackie Robinson.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Chuck Klein hits the ball during the first inning of the first All-Star Game. The National League had special uniforms for that first year. After that, players followed what the American League did and just wore their own team's uniforms.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
The starting American League outfield for the first All-Star Game: from left, Babe Ruth, Al Simmons and Earl Averill. The All-Star Game was the brainchild of Arch Ward, who was the sports editor for the Chicago Tribune. At the time, the United States was in the midst of the Great Depression and many baseball teams were struggling financially.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
US President John F. Kennedy watches the flight of a ball during the All-Star Game in Washington in 1962.
Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
A look inside a dugout at the first All-Star Game in 1933. Kneeling together at center are Carl Hubbell and Lefty Grove. The All-Star Game has been held every year except for 1945, when World War II forced restrictions on travel. From 1959 to 1962, there were actually two All-Star Games each season.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Three National League stars — from left, Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron — stand together for a victory portrait after the All-Star Game in 1961. Aaron appeared in more All-Star Games than any other player (25).
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Harmon Killebrew hits a game-tying home run for the American League in 1965.
Kent Kobersteen/Star Tribune/Getty Images
Stan Musial, left, is congratulated by National League manager Mayo Smith after hitting a walk-off home run to win the All-Star Game in 1955.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images