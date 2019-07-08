Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 million in second quarter, campaign says

(CNN) Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign announced Monday that it raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of the year -- a powerful total that reflects the political momentum the Massachusetts senator has gained over the past few months.

Warren's fundraising haul puts her near the top of the pack of the 2020 Democratic candidates , running behind former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but slightly ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and well ahead of California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Unlike Biden and Buttigieg, however, Warren swore off fundraising events and has held no private meetings with big donors.

Earlier this month, Biden's campaign announced that it raised $21.5 million in the second quarter, while Buttigieg's team disclosed raising $24.8 million. Both candidates participate in high-dollar fundraisers. Meanwhile, Sanders' campaign -- which does not participate in high-dollar fundraisers -- disclosed raising $18 million, while Harris' campaign said it raised $12 million.

"To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That's big," Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email to supporters on Monday. "You're making it possible to build a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors."

