DHS requests 1,000 more National Guard for Texas border

(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to authorize 1,000 additional Texas National Guard troops "to provide supplemental holding and port of entry enforcement support" to Customs and Border Protection within the state, the Defense Department said Monday.

The Pentagon has not yet approved the request, which was made on Wednesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consented to the use of the National Guard to support Customs and Border Protection, according to the Defense Department.

"Supplemental holding support is requested for CBP holding facilities located at Donna and Tornillo, Texas," Maj. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon spokesman, told CNN, while adding that "these holding facilities will be owned, operated, and managed by CBP."

The holding facilities "house single adult migrants who have illegally entered the United States, been processed by CBP, and are awaiting transfer to Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities," Mitchell said.

