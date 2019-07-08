'You are beautiful,' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says at NYC drag show

(CNN) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was welcomed to a weekend drag show by a crowd chanting her name.

The New York Democrat was spotted at the Bartschland Follies, a drag and burlesque show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City that features many LGBTQ performers.

Ocasio-Cortez not only enjoyed performances by drag queens, drag kings and burlesque dancers, she took time to share a message with the crowd.

Performer Joey Arias shared a video on Instagram of Ocasio-Cortez on stage at the show, saying, "Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted."

She also posed for photos with people at the event, including drag king Murray Hill, who performed in the show. Hill told CNN that seeing her in the audience was validating.