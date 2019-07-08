Breaking News

2020 Presidential Debates Fast Facts

Updated 7:06 PM ET, Mon July 8, 2019

Ten presidential candidates take the stage for a Democratic debate in Miami on Thursday, June 27. The candidates, from left, are author Marianne Williamson; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; businessman Andrew Yang; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden; US Sen. Bernie Sanders; US Sen. Kamala Harris; US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; US Sen. Michael Bennet; and US Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Harris, a US senator from California who previously served as the state's attorney general, confronted Biden on his recent remarks in which he recalled working with two segregationist senators. She raised the issue while talking about race and recalling her own childhood.
Harris speaks with guests after Thursday&#39;s debate.
Harris speaks with guests after Thursday's debate.
Biden poses for a selfie after the debate.
Biden poses for a selfie after the debate.
NBC's Savannah Guthrie asked Thursday's candidates to raise their hands if their government plan would provide health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants. All of the candidates raised their hands.
Sanders speaks Thursday as Biden looks on. Sanders is the longest-serving independent in the history of Congress, but he caucuses with the Democratic Party. Three years ago, he was viewed as a protest candidate from the political fringe. But after an impressive showing against Hillary Clinton, he&#39;s now one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters.
