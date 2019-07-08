Heather Mills reaches 'substantial' settlement over phone hacking

London (CNN Business) Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers has agreed to pay Heather Mills and her sister a "substantial" settlement over claims stemming from a decade-old phone hacking scandal.

Mills, a philanthropist and former wife of Paul McCartney, said in a statement outside the High Court in London on Monday that she and her sister, Fiona Mills, were the victims of a "targeted smear campaign" that included "hacking, invasion of privacy, and the publication of countless falsehoods and lies."

In 2011, British tabloid News of the World apologized for hacking the voicemails of celebrities, royals, murder victims and other high-profile figures. Parent company News Corp later shut down News of the World amid a parliamentary and police investigation. Most phone hacking cases involved the tabloid, but other UK newspapers have also settled cases.

In a court statement, the sisters said they had experienced strange activity with their telephones between 1998 and 2008.

"My motivation to win this decade long fight stems from a desire to obtain justice. Not only for my family, my charities and myself, but for the thousands of innocent members of the public, who — like me — have suffered similar, ignominious, criminal treatment at the hands of one of the world's most powerful media groups," Mills said in London.

