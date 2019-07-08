Copa America: Jair Bolsonaro takes center stage as Brazil seals title

(CNN) Some Presidents extend an invitation , others just crash the party.

Bolsonaro had watched Brazil win its ninth Copa America title, its first since 2007, which was secured despite being forced to play the final 20 minutes of the contest with 10 men after Gabriel Jesus was sent off.

Jesus, rarely out of the action, endured a mixed evening with the Manchester City star assisting his side's first goal and scoring its second before being dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Clearly unhappy with the decision, Jesus walked off the field of play before taking out his frustration on the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor which fell to the ground.

"I want to apologize," Jesus told reporters after the game. "I could have avoided it and I also need to grow up a lot."

Fans of Brazil hold an image of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi eating popcorn as they celebrate.

Leading 2-1 courtesy of goals from Everton Soares and Jesus, Brazil added a third right at the death through Richarlison's penalty to seal the win.

Peru, which defeated defending champion Chile in the last four, had threatened to spoil the party earlier in the tie when Paolo Guerrero leveled at 1-1 from the penalty spot.

But La Blanquirroja, who had not reached the final since 1975, was unable to cope with Brazil's group of superstars, including its captain Dani Alves.

Brazil's Dani Alves (C) celebrates with his daughter Victoria and his son Daniel after winning the Copa America.

For Alves, this was a particularly sweet triumph.

At the age of 36, he has now won a staggering 40 major titles. Voted the tournament's best player and a key part of the Brazil defense that conceded just once in six game, Alves' performances belied his years.

But while some spectators may have been surprised by Alves' levels of performance, the man himself was rather less shocked.

"If you have respect for your profession and look after yourself it's easy to maintain your level," he told reporters ahead of the final.

"Some people are surprised about my performances here, I am not."