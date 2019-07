Man seen climbing London's Shard skyscraper without harness

(CNN) Anyone can take the lift to the top of the Shard tower to get great views over London, but one man decided to add some extra excitement to his visit.

Eyewitness video shows a figure climbing up the outside of the 1,017-foot glass tower -- the European Union's tallest building -- on Monday, and local police say he did it without a harness.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 5.15 a.m. local time after reports of a "free-climber" scaling the skyscraper.

"Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers," the police department tweeted . "He was not arrested."

Someone is climbing up The Shard!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4yWG0CZ6Rt — David Kevin Williams (@DaveKWilliams) July 8, 2019

This isn't the Shard's first brush with free-climbers. In July 2013, six women were arrested after scaling it in protest at oil drilling in the Arctic.

