Vatican waives immunity for France envoy accused of sexual assault

(CNN) The Vatican has waived immunity for its envoy to France, who is under investigation for sexual assault, according to the Bishops' Conference of France.

Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, is alleged to have inappropriately touched a junior male official working at the Paris city hall, deputy mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN earlier this year.

The French government confirmed it received "confirmation from the Holy See that it waived immunity" for Ventura.

The interim director of the Vatican press office, Alessandro Gisotti, said the decision demonstrated Ventura's commitment to cooperating with the investigation.

"This is an extraordinary gesture that confirms the will of the Nuncio (ambassador), expressed from the beginning of this situation, to collaborate fully with the French judicial authorities," Gisotti said.

Read More