Now's the time to save big during eBay's Hot Deals for Hot Days event

Amazon has Prime Day, Walmart has its summer sale, and eBay is not about to be left out of the party.

Starting July 15, eBay is kicking off its Crash Sale. Its Hot Deals for Hot Days promotion has been running since July 8. And in typical eBay fashion, these deals are open to all, with no membership required. You can expect free shipping on a number of these.

Let's walk through where you can expect to save. The Crash Sale isn't just limited to one category -- it covers electronics, home fashion, sporting goods, clothing and more, offering up to 50% off brands in these categories. There's a chance this sale might be extended.

And all the way through July 22, you can take advantage of Hot Deals for Hot Days. Like the Crash Sale, you can find electronics, general tech, phones, smart home products and much more. These deals will be launching daily and you can save as much as 80% off name brands.

You can check out eBay's Hot Deals for Hot Days here. Below, we've outlined our top picks.

Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum in RED ($224.99, originally $599.99; ebay.com)

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($274.99, originally $399.99; ebay.com)

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 with 128GB of storage ($579.99; ebay.com)

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB of storage ($679.99; ebay.com)

Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Okaley starting at $59.99

Beats by Dre Beats X Earbuds ($54.99, originally $129.99; ebay.com)

Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid with Milk Frother ($179.99, originally $449.99; ebay.com)

Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB of storage ($299.99, originally $799.99; ebay.com)

Refurbished WD My Passport 1TB drive ($34.99, originally $54.99; ebay.com)

Apple 2nd Generation AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($139, originally $159; ebay.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.