(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was charged with running a sex trafficking ring that involved girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty.
-- Cori "Coco" Gauff's magical run came to an end. The 15-year-old US tennis sensation who took Wimbledon by storm lost in straight sets to Simona Halep.
-- The Iranian government says it has surpassed the level of uranium enrichment allowed under the nuclear deal the US pulled out of.
-- New York's governor signed a law that would allow Congress access to President Donald Trump's state tax returns.
-- California's latest earthquakes left residents with dire questions about the Big One.
-- The US Navy admiral who was set to become the branch's top uniformed officer retired. It was over an inappropriate professional relationship.
-- The Vatican waived immunity for its envoy to France, who is accused of sexual assault.
-- A festival in Detroit charged white people $20 and black people $10 -- but not without controversy.
-- "Spider-Man: Far From Home" shattered box office expectations.
-- And US viewers tuned into the women's World Cup final in record numbers. Now it's one of the highest-rated soccer telecasts in history.