-- Cori "Coco" Gauff's magical run came to an end. The 15-year-old US tennis sensation who took Wimbledon by storm lost in straight sets to Simona Halep.

-- The Iranian government says it has surpassed the level of uranium enrichment allowed under the nuclear deal the US pulled out of.

-- New York's governor signed a law that would allow Congress access to President Donald Trump's state tax returns.

-- The US Navy admiral who was set to become the branch's top uniformed officer retired. It was over an inappropriate professional relationship.

-- A festival in Detroit charged white people $20 and black people $10 -- but not without controversy.