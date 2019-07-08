(CNN) A Congolese general and rebel leader known as "the Terminator" was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court on Monday.

Bosco Ntaganda was found guilty of 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity. The long list of offenses includes murder, rape, sexual slavery, enlisting child soldiers, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation, pillage and intentionally directing attacks against civilians.

The Hague-based court said the crimes were committed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern Ituri province in 2002 and 2003.

Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's Director for East Africa, said the conviction means "the 2,123 victims in the case can at last begin the process of reparations for all the harm inflicted upon them by Ntaganda."

"We can only hope that today's verdict provides some consolation to those affected by the grotesque crimes perpetrated by Ntaganda," Nyanyuki added.

