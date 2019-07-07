Tropical system may be forming in the Gulf

(CNN) It's looking more and more likely that the United States soon could face its first tropical threat in the young 2019 hurricane season.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center increased the chance to 50% that a system could develop in the Gulf by the middle of the week. Depending on your computer model of choice, the ensuing system could pose trouble -- or worse -- from the Florida panhandle to southern Louisiana.

While it's still too early to tell if this system will get strong enough to be named (that would be Barry, by the way), more interesting is "how" this could all come about.

For the most part, meteorologists vigilantly scan the Gulf or Atlantic Ocean from June to November for signs that low pressure systems are developing with the potential to strengthen.

A potential tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. This is a great time to review your hurricane plan! #gawx #hurricaneprep #USA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/UL0yGA6y3B — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 7, 2019

