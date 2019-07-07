Pro hockey players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer arrested for assault

(CNN) Two pro hockey players were arrested in New York City on Sunday morning and charged with assault, according to NYPD Det. George Tsourovakas.

Sonny Milano, formerly of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and A.J. Greer, who has played with the Colorado Avalanche, were arrested about 6:35 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to Tsourovakas.

They were charged with assault and given desk appearance tickets, Tsourovakas said. Desk appearance tickets are orders to appear in court at a later date.

On Saturday night, Greer posted an Instagram story of him sitting across from Milano at a restaurant in Manhattan.