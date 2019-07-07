Pro hockey players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer arrested for assault

(CNN) Two pro hockey players were arrested in New York City on Sunday morning and charged with assault, according to NYPD Det. George Tsourovakas.

Sonny Milano, who is in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, and A.J. Greer, who has played with the Colorado Avalanche, were arrested about 6:35 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to Tsourovakas.

In the 2017-2018 season, his personal best, Milano played in 55 games and tallied 14 goals and eight assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets said in a statement that they are aware of the reports involving Milano and are reviewing the situation.

Avalanche Senior Vice President of Communications Jean Martineau said the team was aware of the allegations surrounding Greer.

"We will wait until the end of the investigation to comment," he said.