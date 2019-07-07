Five people are found dead inside an apartment in St. Louis County

(CNN) Missouri authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out how five people ended up dead inside one apartment in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police said officers were alerted around noon Saturday of the five deceased adults by a man who said he had been with the group the night before.

When the man came back the next day, he discovered the bodies.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said. The victims' identities have not been released.

"Any time that we have a scene like this, where there's what appears to be five individuals that are victims of homicide, it rocks a community," Police Chief Jon M. Belmar said.

