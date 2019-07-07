A Detroit festival charged white people $20 and black people $10, then they got hit with backlash

(CNN) An Afrofuturisc group says it reversed its decision to charge white people more for tickets to its Detroit festival than black and brown people because they received threats, an artist dropped out and a ticketing website threatened to unpublish their event.

The Eventbrite page for " AfroFuture Fest ," hosted by Afrofuture Youth, advertised an "Early Bird POC Ticket" for $10 -- with POC meaning "people of color" -- and an "Early Bird NONPOC Ticket" for $20. The group defined "NONPOC" as white people.

News of the group's charging practices hit social media last week when rapper Tiny Jag said she was unknowingly added to the August event " but agreed to support and perform. Once the rapper caught wind of the prices, she said she was "triggered."

"A non-POC friend of mine brought to my attention that AfroFuture is requiring non-people-of-color to pay twice the amount to attend the festival as POC," she tweeted on July 2. "This does not reflect the views of myself or the Tiny Jag team. I will not be playing this show. I apologize for anyone who may have been triggered or offended."

Eventbrite said in a statement to CNN they don't "permit events that require attendees to pay different prices based on their protected characteristics such as race or ethnicity."

