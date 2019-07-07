Photos: What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup Final in Lyon, France on Sunday, July 7. This is the second straight World Cup title for the US team and fourth overall -- two more than any other country. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Los Angeles Lakers guard Codi Miller-McIntyre falls to the ground during an NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 6.

Clint Bowyer (14), Alex Bowman (88), Kyle Busch (18), Kyle Larson (42), Ryan Preece (47), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Chase Elliott (9), Austin Dillon (3) and Ryan Blaney (12) get caught in a multi-car crash during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday, July 7.

15-year-old US tennis phenom Cori Gauff celebrates winning her third round match at The Championships, Wimbledon, against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in London, England, on Wednesday, June 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, left, is doused with baby powder by teammate Matt Beaty after hitting a solo walk-off home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 3. The Dodgers won 5-4.

Mason Crane of Hampshire bowls during Day Three of the Specsavers County Championship Division One cricket match between Somerset and Hampshire in Taunton, England, on Tuesday, July 2.

Brazil teammates Thiago Silva, right, and Richarlison display the Copa América trophy to supporters after defeating Peru in the final match at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, July 7.

Amanda Nunes, left, kicks Holly Holm in the head, knocking her to the mat during the first round of their bantamweight title fight at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, June 6.

United States teammates Allie Long, left, and Alex Morgan celebrate in the postgame confetti after defeating the Netherlands in the final match of the Women's World Cup in Lyon, France on July 7.

A tennis fan with hair dyed to resemble a Slazenger tennis ball attends Wimbledon in London, England, on Monday, July 1.

Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier mishandles a ground ball during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 4.

Swimmers participate in the annual Lake Zurich crossing in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 3.

Tianna Hawkins of the Washington Mystics rebounds the ball during a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on July 5.

Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber competes in the women's javelin competition during the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, on July 5.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty by England's Steph Houghton during their Women's World Cup semifinal match in Lyon, France, on Tuesday, July 2. The save preserved the Americans' 2-1 lead and helped them advance to the World Cup final.

Cameron Davis stands in a bunker at the 9th hole during the first round of the 3M Championship golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, on Thursday, July 4.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios bends over the net during his first round singles match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon in London, England, on Tuesday, July 2.

Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx, right, drives to the basket during a WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 2.

A man walks on a slackline during the 7th edition of the European Marmotte Highline Project festival in Lans-en-Vercors, France, on July 4.

Rose Lavelle of the United States competes for a header with Lucy Nicholson of the Netherlands during the Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on Sunday, July 7.

Portugal's Luis Sabino Goncalves competes during the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping competition in Paris, France, on Sunday, July 7.

A surfer falls from his board at Bronte beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, July 2.

Alix Klineman of the US competes during the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, July 6.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after losing the Copa América semifinal match to Brazil at Mineirao Stadium on July 2. Messi, one of the world's greatest players, has never won an international trophy with Argentina's senior team.

Marton Fucsovics of Hungary competes during his Wimbledon second round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, on Thursday, July 4.

People play soccer at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 30.

Alexander Zverev dives for the ball during his Wimbledon first round match against Jiri Vesely in London, England, on Monday, July 1.

Belgium's Nina Derwael competes in the uneven bars at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, June 30.

Jockeys compete at the historical horse race Palio di Siena in Siena, Italy, on Tuesday, July 2.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies bats during a cricket match against Afghanistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Leeds, England, on Thursday, July 4.

Marc Marquez of Spain rides during a practice session ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix Germany in Hohenstein-Ernstthal on Friday, July 5.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mychal Givens, right, dives to tag out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier during the eighth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, July 3.