Melania Trump, Barack Obama congratulate US women's team on World Cup win. Where's the President?

Washington (CNN)The US Women's National Soccer Team captured a record-extending fourth World Cup Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the championship games.
Megan Rapinoe -- who has publicly feuded with President Donald Trump in the lead up to Sunday's win -- scored a penalty goal in the second half to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. It was her sixth goal in the tournament.
Both Republicans and Democrats, including first lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama, reacted to the win on Twitter Sunday. But still no word from the President himself, although the White House's official account retweeted the first lady.
Melania Trump
Congratulations to 2019 Women's World Cup Champions
@TeamUSA
Barack Obama
Yes! Fourth star. Back to back. Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that's always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam
Elizabeth Warren
Woo-hoo! Congratulations to the @USWNT on their World Cup win. Your persistence on and off the field inspires girls and women everywhere to dream big, fight hard, and win. #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam