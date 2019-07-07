Several eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens and Walmart recalled

(CNN) If you use eye drops, this might be a good time to check your medicine cabinet.

Several eye drops and ointments exclusively sold at Walmart and Walgreen stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.

"Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," the recall says.

All these over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ointments exclusively made for Walgreens have been recalled. pic.twitter.com/ri4QzMDzgs — Faith M. Karimi (@FaithMKarimi) July 7, 2019

Walgreens recall