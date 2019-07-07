Social media becomes ode to Rose Lavelle in breakthrough World Cup

(CNN) The Women's World Cup may be over for another four years, but the breakthrough tournament of one young US star already has fans excited about the future.

Few will have arguably heard the name Rose Lavelle before France 2019 but the 24-year-old was the talk of social media following her stunning performance in not only the final, but throughout the competition.

Just four years ago, the slight Washington Spirit star was watching some of her now teammates lift the World Cup from a pizza shop as an amateur footballer.

Not many players in the world will have enjoyed such a meteoric rise -- from World Cup final pizza parties to World Cup final winner.