Social media becomes ode to Rose Lavelle in breakthrough World Cup

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 4:08 PM ET, Sun July 7, 2019

US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, July 7.
US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, July 7.
Allie Long, left, and Alex Morgan celebrate in the postgame confetti.
Allie Long, left, and Alex Morgan celebrate in the postgame confetti.
US players, wearing new &quot;Champions 19&quot; jerseys, celebrate with family and friends in the crowd.
US players, wearing new "Champions 19" jerseys, celebrate with family and friends in the crowd.
US players celebrate after the final whistle.
US players celebrate after the final whistle.
Morgan savors the victory after the final whistle.
Morgan savors the victory after the final whistle.
Dutch players fall to the ground as the Americans celebrate their victory.
Dutch players fall to the ground as the Americans celebrate their victory.
US players celebrate after Rapinoe scored the opening goal off a penalty in the 61st minute.
US players celebrate after Rapinoe scored the opening goal off a penalty in the 61st minute.
Rapinoe slots home her penalty past Sari van Veenendaal.
Rapinoe slots home her penalty past Sari van Veenendaal.
Morgan is fouled by Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt in the second half. After the incident was reviewed by video, the referee awarded the penalty that Rapinoe converted.
Morgan is fouled by Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt in the second half. After the incident was reviewed by video, the referee awarded the penalty that Rapinoe converted.
Rose Lavelle, third from left, scored the game&#39;s second goal in the 69th minute.
Rose Lavelle, third from left, scored the game's second goal in the 69th minute.
Dutch fans watch the match from inside the stadium.
Dutch fans watch the match from inside the stadium.
American midfielder Samantha Mewis, right, and Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk compete for a header in the early minutes of the final.
American midfielder Samantha Mewis, right, and Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk compete for a header in the early minutes of the final.
Rapinoe is challenged by Van de Donk in the first half.
Rapinoe is challenged by Van de Donk in the first half.
The Netherlands&#39; Lieke Martens and the US&#39; Kelley O&#39;Hara lie on the field after a collision late in the first half. O&#39;Hara had to be substituted at halftime.
The Netherlands' Lieke Martens and the US' Kelley O'Hara lie on the field after a collision late in the first half. O'Hara had to be substituted at halftime.
US head coach Jill Ellis watches the action from the sideline. She also coached the Americans to the World Cup title in 2015.
US head coach Jill Ellis watches the action from the sideline. She also coached the Americans to the World Cup title in 2015.
Rapinoe connects on a header.
Rapinoe connects on a header.
US defender Abby Dahlkemper battles Lineth Beerensteyn for the ball.
US defender Abby Dahlkemper battles Lineth Beerensteyn for the ball.
Players eye a ball in the US penalty box.
Players eye a ball in the US penalty box.
Morgan is closed down by van der Gragt.
Morgan is closed down by van der Gragt.
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, clears the ball before Beerensteyn could get to it in the first half.
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, clears the ball before Beerensteyn could get to it in the first half.
Referee Stephanie Frappart shows an early yellow card.
Referee Stephanie Frappart shows an early yellow card.
US defender Crystal Dunn plays a ball in the first half.
US defender Crystal Dunn plays a ball in the first half.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander, far left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, far right, are attending the match.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander, far left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, far right, are attending the match.
The teams stand for their national anthems before the match.
The teams stand for their national anthems before the match.
US fans get ready for the match at the stadium.
US fans get ready for the match at the stadium.
Dutch fans cheer during the pregame warmups.
Dutch fans cheer during the pregame warmups.
(CNN)The Women's World Cup may be over for another four years, but the breakthrough tournament of one young US star already has fans excited about the future.

Few will have arguably heard the name Rose Lavelle before France 2019 but the 24-year-old was the talk of social media following her stunning performance in not only the final, but throughout the competition.
Just four years ago, the slight Washington Spirit star was watching some of her now teammates lift the World Cup from a pizza shop as an amateur footballer.
Not many players in the world will have enjoyed such a meteoric rise -- from World Cup final pizza parties to World Cup final winner.
    Soon after the final whistle, Twitter turned into an ode to Rose Lavelle as USWNT fans reveled in their new found superstar, not least because of her sense of humor as well as her ability to score important goals.
    "I like my left foot," she quipped after using it to drill home the USWNT's second goal against the Netherlands.
    Not only did she become many fans' favorite player on the pitch, she also became their favorite account on Twitter.
    She can also add Landon Donovan, joint all-time top scorer for the USMNT, to her burgeoning list of fan club members.
    There were emotional scenes back in Lavelle's home city of Cincinnati, Ohio, as hundreds gathered to cheer on their hometown hero.
    She may look friendly and have a dry line in humor, but don't let that smile fool you. Lavelle, who earned the Bronze Ball for the tournament's third best player, doesn't take any prisoners when the ball is at her feet.
    Meanwhile as the USWNT waited to be crowned world champions, a deafening chant of "equal pay" rang out around Lyon's Groupama Stadium.
    That was a reference to a lawsuit with the US Soccer Federation over the right to be paid the same as their male counterparts. Last month US Soccer and USWNT agreed to enter mediation after the World Cup was over.
    The USWNT's first goal in the final was score by Megan Rapinoe, who has transcended football and this World Cup for both her performances on the pitch -- she picked up the best player and the top scorer award -- and for her views off it.
    "Psssh, I'm not going to the f*****g White House," she told a reporter last month, after being asked if she was excited about visiting should the US win the World Cup.
    Her response irked US President Donald Trump, who said Rapinoe and the team "should WIN first before she talks! Finish the job!"
    Well ...
      Turns out even a war of words with a US President couldn't distract this group of players from their ultimate goal.
      While one Twitter user summed up Rapinoe's World Cup more succinctly.