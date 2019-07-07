In pictures: US women win World Cup title
Updated 1:51 PM ET, Sun July 7, 2019
The US women's soccer team won its second straight World Cup on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.
Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal off a penalty in the 61st minute. Rose Lavelle added the second in the 69th minute.
The Americans were a perfect 7-0 in this tournament. It is the fourth World Cup title in US history — two more than any other country.
See the best photos from the final in Lyon, France: