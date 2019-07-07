Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, July 7. In pictures: US women win World Cup title

Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, July 7.

The US women's soccer team won its second straight World Cup on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.

Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal off a penalty in the 61st minute. Rose Lavelle added the second in the 69th minute.

The Americans were a perfect 7-0 in this tournament. It is the fourth World Cup title in US history — two more than any other country.

See the best photos from the final in Lyon, France: