US captain Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup trophy after the Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, July 7.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: US women win World Cup title

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Sun July 7, 2019

The US women's soccer team won its second straight World Cup on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.

Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal off a penalty in the 61st minute. Rose Lavelle added the second in the 69th minute.

The Americans were a perfect 7-0 in this tournament. It is the fourth World Cup title in US history — two more than any other country.

See the best photos from the final in Lyon, France:

US players celebrate after the final whistle.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
US forward Alex Morgan celebrates at the end of the match.
David Vincent/AP
Dutch players fall to the ground as the Americans celebrate their victory.
Petter Arvidson/Bildbyran/Reuters
US players celebrate after Rapinoe scored the opening goal off a penalty in the 61st minute.
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Morgan is fouled by Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt in the second half. After the incident was reviewed by video, the referee awarded the penalty that Rapinoe converted.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Rose Lavelle, third from left, scored the game's second goal in the 69th minute.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Dutch fans watch the match from inside the stadium.
Barnadett Szabo/Reuters
American midfielder Samantha Mewis, right, and Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk compete for a header in the early minutes of the final.
Francois Mori/AP
Rapinoe, left, is challenged by Van de Donk in the first half.
Elsa/Getty Images
The Netherlands' Lieke Martens and the US' Kelley O'Hara lie on the field after a collision late in the first half. O'Hara had to be substituted at halftime.
Francois Mori/AP
Rapinoe connects on a header.
Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images
US defender Abby Dahlkemper battles Lineth Beerensteyn for the ball.
Francois Mori/AP
US forward Alex Morgan is closed down by van der Gragt.
Elsa/Getty Images
Players eye a ball in the US penalty box.
Jean-Philippe Ksaizek/AFP/Getty Images
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, left, clears the ball before Beerensteyn could get to it in the first half.
Francois Mori/AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart shows an early yellow card.
Francisco Seco/AP
US defender Crystal Dunn plays a ball in the first half.
Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Dutch King Willem-Alexander, far left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, far right, are attending the match.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
The teams stand for their national anthems before the match.
Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images
US fans get ready for the match at the stadium.
Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images
Dutch fans cheer during the pregame warmups.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images